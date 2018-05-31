The Evolution of Nashville’s Sound, Sponsored by Ram Trucks

Dave Cobb Sits Down with Artists for Music Q&A

Dave Cobb knows all about the evolution of the Nashville sound. Because he’s at the very crossroads of that evolution. Cobb’s been producing and collaborating with a long, long list of every kind of country artist: Chris Stapleton, John Prine, Shooter Jennings, Jamey Johnson, Sturgill Simpson, Anderson East, Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires, Brandi Carlile, Leigh Nash, Colter Wall, and Cobb’s own cousin, Brent Cobb.

So when the sought-after Nashville producer sat down with the legendary Prine and the newcomer Wall, his mind was open to all the different versions of their country truths.

