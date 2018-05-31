The Evolution of Nashville’s Sound, Sponsored by Ram Trucks

</noscript> </div>

And it was one of the CMT Music Awards nominees, Walker Hayes, who described it best: “You’ve got traditional artists, and everything in between, and then people who are pushing the limits,” Hayes explains of where he sees himself in the how-do-you-know-if-it’s-country conversation. He also admits that the first country song he heard was Tim McGraw’s hit from 1994 “Don’t Take the Girl,” proving that influences don’t always come from your grandparents’ turntable. Hayes’ “You Broke Up with Me” is nominated for the CMT Music Award breakthrough video of the year.

On one end of the spectrum is Prine, who’s been at this country music gig for 47 years. And as he tells Cobb, he’s not hell bent on only looking way back for the good stuff. “There’s some great stuff in country music right now,” Prine says.

And on the brand new side of things is Wall, who shares with Cobb – who produced his self-titled debut released earlier in May — what he loves most about Nashville. “There’s always a gig,” Wall says.

Ram Trucks will kick off CMT Music Awards week on June 4 with Ram Jam: Artists to Watch at The Cowan — located at Nashville’s TopGolf — featuring performances by Hayes, Devin Dawson and LANCO, just a few of the artists who will also be performing on the Ram Trucks side stage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards. Also taking that stage throughout the June 6 broadcast will be Russell Dickerson, Lindsay Ell and Carly Pearce.