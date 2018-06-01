What Ever Happened to Deacon’s Dog “Sue?”

A Puppy, Sparkly Dresses, and a Special Guitar Make up the Mementos the Cast of Nashville Hopes to Take Home

We all remember that moment where Deacon Claybourne was gifted the most adorable yellow lab puppy on the hit show Nashville’s early days. Oh, he griped at first but pretty soon, it was full-on puppy love.

And then, like it happens so often on television shows, the puppy just up and disappeared from episodes.

“After about a season, they wrote that dog off the show,” Nashville star Charles Esten recalled to CMT with a laugh.

“I don’t know why—he was a fine actor,” he said. “Always hit his marks, right on time.”

The sweet pup may have been out of a TV home, but he found one in real life.

“I went begging Callie Khouri for that dog and she gave him to me,” Esten revealed. “That dog is now my dog, ‘Blue.’”

As for Khouri, well, she had her own mementos from the show that she wanted to keep. “I don’t have the kind of house for it, but I sure wouldn’t mind having that neon Bluebird [Café sign] somewhere up over a bar,” she said.

Hayden Panettiere has but one request: can she keep some of Juliette’s wardrobe?

“There are pieces of the wardrobe I might be sneaking out,” she said. “They like to auction off my clothes, so I may be buying some of them back!”

But Lennon Stella, who plays Maddie Conrad, had the sweetest wish: to keep her guitar that Rayna passed down to her as a pre-teen.

“That’s the most amazing guitar,” the actress said. “[Maddie’s] actually played it since season one. I think they are giving it to me, so that’s pretty cool.”

What would you take from the set of Nashville if you could take a piece of the show with you? Personally, we wonder if Deacon has plans for the glowing sign from his bar, The Beverly.

The final episodes of Nashville begin June 7th at 8 p.m. ET on CMT.

