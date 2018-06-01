FGL’s “Simple” Has Four Chords and a Heart

This is how Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley describes the duo’s brand new song, “Simple.”

“Excited to share the next chapter of FGL that we’ve been working so hard on. ‘Simple’ is as simple as it gets,” Kelley said, “four chords and a lotta heart!”

But he didn’t mention the whistling. Or the hand clapping. Or the banjo. Or the double bass.

All the sounds that take this song down a different path for the band. “We are always wanting to push our sound forward and never make the same record twice. We feel like we’ve upped our game on this project as well,” Hubbard said of the new tune that he and Kelley wrote with Michael Hardy and Mark Holman.

Over the past few days, the duo has been dropping hints about the song on social media (ironic, because there is a lyric in it that kind of throws Instagram under the bus) and sharing some old-timey sepia pictures for a kind of barn dance aesthetic.

Ain’t no need to complicate it pic.twitter.com/xFCsAPFkv4 — Florida Georgia Line (@FLAGALine) May 29, 2018

It’s paradise as long as I’m with you pic.twitter.com/klCn9O1LRR — Florida Georgia Line (@FLAGALine) May 29, 2018

We’re just simple like a six string pic.twitter.com/TE34NNsxAa — Florida Georgia Line (@FLAGALine) May 30, 2018

Like laugh and love, make a lot out of a little pic.twitter.com/3qUVu9JsZX — Florida Georgia Line (@FLAGALine) May 30, 2018

It’s just that simple pic.twitter.com/vklGKeo7M4 — Florida Georgia Line (@FLAGALine) May 31, 2018

An epiphany that all we need is us pic.twitter.com/wH3DHxVErZ — Florida Georgia Line (@FLAGALine) May 31, 2018

Florida Georgia Line are nominated for four CMT Music Awards: duo video of the year for “Smooth,” performance of the year for their CMT Crossroads duet with Backstreet Boys on “Everybody,” and collaborative video of the year and video of the year for their hit song with Bebe Rexha “Meant To Be.”



Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.




