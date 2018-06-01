TV

Everything to Know About the Carolina Country Music Fest

CMT’s Hot 20 Countdown Will Be in Myrtle Beach, S.C. with 2018 Headliners Luke Bryan, Toby Keith and Zac Brown Band
We’re less than a week away from the Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach, S.C., and CMT’s Hot 20 Countdown will be there for all the fun in the sun.

Luke Bryan, Toby Keith and Zac Brown Band will headline the four-day event, which starts Thursday (June 7) with a kickoff concert by Cole Swindell and Tracy Lawrence.

Brett Eldredge, Brett Young, Old Dominion, Deana Carter, Kane Brown, Chris Lane, Dylan Scott, Michael Ray, Russell Dickerson, Jon Langston, Runaway June, Morgan Wallen, Devin Dawson, Muscadine Bloodline, Jimmie Allen, Stephanie Quayle, Kasey Tyndall, Mason Ramsey and Dee Jay Silver are among the more than 30 acts booked to perform.

