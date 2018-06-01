Everything to Know About the Carolina Country Music Fest

</noscript> </div>

Katie Cook and Cody Alan will be on location with Hot 20 filming all the action from behind the scenes and onstage for a future episode as part of CMT’s hot summer programming. The countdown airs Saturdays and Sundays at 9 a.m. ET.

American Anthem Vodka and Operation Gratitude will be at the American Anthem Wall of Gratitude in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record of the most letters collected to send to military personnel.

Other activities and world-class vendors on site will be the American Crew Barbershop, the S.C. Football Hall of Fame Mobile Museum, and Redd’s Food Truck Park.

Passes for three-day general admission start at $199. One-day and two-day packages are also available through the festival’s website. There are discounted tickets for active military and access to Thursday night’s kick-off concert with Swindell and Lawrence is included for all CCMF ticketholders who made their purchase by March 16. VIP packages are available while they last.

The official Carolina Country Music Fest’s app has the full schedule, and it’s available through Apple’s app store and Google Play. The app has a cool friend finder feature in case friends and family get separated from one another.

Starting Friday (June 8) gates open at 1 p.m. and close at 11:30 p.m. The gates for Thursday’s kickoff concert open at 6 p.m. and close at 11:30 p.m. Connect with hotels and other travel needs through the Myrtle Beach website.

This year at CCMF, all bags brought into the festival grounds must be made of clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC, and must not be larger than 12” x 6” x 12” in size. While bags will be available on site, it’s recommended to acquire a bag ahead of time (such as at policyhandbags.com). The only exception to that will be for small clutch bags (bags which are roughly the size of your hand; no larger than 4.5” x 6.5”) and bags which are used to hold medically necessary items.