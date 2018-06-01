Maddie & Tae Share Personal Love Story

"I Cannot Wait to Spend Forever with You"

This is the year of good news for Maddie & Tae.

After signing with a new record label after their original label shut down, the duo released their much-anticipated new single after a two year wait. And “Friends Don’t” is currently climbing the country charts.

Then on Friday night (June 1), the duo’s Maddie Marlow posted more good news. She’s getting married.

Jonah Font, Marlow’s high school sweetheart, looks like he is all about faith, family and fishing. (So he’s definitely not the guy who inspired “Shut Up and Fish” with his salmon shorts and white v-neck trying to hold her reeling hand.)

Font shared the good news, too, saying he is honored to call Marlow his life partner.

Font and Marlow have been openly posting about their love and their life since 2013. They were together when the band made its Opry debut in 2014, and when they released their first album Start Here.

Marlow told People that her engagement ring is a bit of a family heirloom: the center stone on her ring is the diamond from her mother’s original engagement ring.

Maddie & Tae have a summer full of fair and festival tour stops, but before they leave Nashville, they’ll be taking part in CMA Fest with a show on the Country Roads Stage on June 8.