Kenny Chesney: “This Song Holds Everything Together”

Back in early May, Kenny Chesney had so much to share about his upcoming album Songs for the Saints, due out July 27.

He posted everything he was feeling about the places that save us, about how fragile life can be, and about his own personal turning point for the music he was making.

Then on Friday (June 1), Chesney released the title track for that album. In an Instagram post, Chesney explained that this one song is the one that holds everything together, and serves as a tribute to the unstoppable spirit of everyone affected by the devastating hurricanes in 2017.

It’s a song of resilience, and how life must go on and did go on after those hurricanes hit the Caribbean. Both on the big islands and on the islands you might not have seen on the news, the ones named for saints: St. Lucia, St. Maarten, St. Kitts, St. Barts and St. John (also known as Love City), where Chesney’s home was before the hurricane destroyed it. The song was written by Chesney, Tom Douglas and Scooter Carusoe, and the lyrics reveal some truths behind the rebuilding process. With blood, sweat and tears and a new coat of paint, we’re just a sinners choir singing a song for the saints.

The next stop on Chesney’s trip around the sun is Saturday (June 2) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.