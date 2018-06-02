Music

Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Posts You Might've Missed
by 1h ago

If there was a theme to last weekend, other than Hey June, I think it would have to be All About Hair. The removal of it, the styling of it, and the spiking of it. Because when I scoured the social media of the country stars, I saw Old Dominion’s Geoff Sprung creating a crazy beautiful sexy beard (Midland-style), Kacey Musgraves admitting her secret to her own crazy beautiful sexy hair care, and Brad Paisley perfecting the 80s layered spiky mullet. In other news, Jason Aldean gave his baby Memphis a beer just for the photo opp, Lee Brice’s baby girl turned one, Jake Owen played a random backstage piano, Shania Twain was dead serious about the alligator warnings, Ryan Hurd was all about Carlos Santana’s NBA Finals anthem, and Carrie Underwood’s son Isaiah learned how to use a bow (and how to rock a Sun’s Out, Guns Out muscle t-shirt).

@midland starter kit.

A post shared by Old Dominion (@olddominionmusic) on

Backstage rainy day shenanigans… : @matthewpaskert

A post shared by Jake Owen (@jakeowenofficial) on

Tampa!

A post shared by Shania Twain (@shaniatwain) on

“Eye on the target” #flingingsticks #proverbs22:6

A post shared by Mike Fisher (@mfisher1212) on

Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.