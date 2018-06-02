Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

If there was a theme to last weekend, other than Hey June, I think it would have to be All About Hair. The removal of it, the styling of it, and the spiking of it. Because when I scoured the social media of the country stars, I saw Old Dominion’s Geoff Sprung creating a crazy beautiful sexy beard (Midland-style), Kacey Musgraves admitting her secret to her own crazy beautiful sexy hair care, and Brad Paisley perfecting the 80s layered spiky mullet. In other news, Jason Aldean gave his baby Memphis a beer just for the photo opp, Lee Brice’s baby girl turned one, Jake Owen played a random backstage piano, Shania Twain was dead serious about the alligator warnings, Ryan Hurd was all about Carlos Santana’s NBA Finals anthem, and Carrie Underwood’s son Isaiah learned how to use a bow (and how to rock a Sun’s Out, Guns Out muscle t-shirt).

@midland starter kit. A post shared by Old Dominion (@olddominionmusic) on Jun 3, 2018 at 5:28pm PDT

Well the main one is just be lazy and never wash it https://t.co/Q5EiLACnb1 — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) June 2, 2018

Dance Party to End Alz is just 3 days away, our online auction just opened!Bidding ends Sunday evening. Thanks for your support! #endalz @alzassociation @Kimwilliamspais pic.twitter.com/MmzCm9rPQ2 — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) June 1, 2018

And just like that she turned one! pic.twitter.com/ASMYKv3yTi — Lee Brice (@leebrice) June 4, 2018

Tampa! A post shared by Shania Twain (@shaniatwain) on Jun 2, 2018 at 1:34pm PDT

Santana anthem made my weekend. — Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) June 4, 2018