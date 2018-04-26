Maren Morris’ Love Note to Her Hero

Life was pretty good for Maren Morris back in 2016.

Already an accomplished and respected singer-songwriter in Texas, she quickly became one of the most buzzworthy songwriters and singers in Nashville when she arrived in town with a promising future.

And then a Hero came along, and just like that, nothing would ever be the same again for the Arlington, Texas native.

It’s hard to believe that it’s only been two years since the release of Morris’ game-changing debut Hero, released almost exactly two years ago (June 3, 2016). It’s an occasion worth celebrating and honoring, which Morris did with a sweet love letter to her project that she posted on Instagram. It kind of made us a little sentimental, too.

“We did a lot together, you and me. You got a Grammy, a CMA, an ACM, played Saturday Night Live, got a #1 song and are STILL taking me around the world as we speak,” she wrote. “I’m not a mom, but you’re my kid and we’ve taken care of each other.”

Hero definitely took care of Morris: the album made it to No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and debuted at No. 5 on the overall Billboard 200 chart. It’s been certified gold by the RIAA and introduced her to a whole new audience including the pop world, where she joined forces with Niall Horan on the duet “Seeing Blind” and claimed a No. 1 hit with her Zedd collaboration “The Middle.”

Also of note in her note is the news that her second album is complete. No release date nor any other details have been announced yet, but she’s been dropping hints and behind-the-scenes photos of the recording process along the way.

