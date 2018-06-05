What’s Inside the 2018 CMT Music Awards Gift Bags

The #CMTawards Swag Has All Kinds of Kinds

Soaps full of moonshine and mix for old fashioneds. Tomato candles and custom-made jewelry. Organic cacao bars and Northern White Birch toothpicks, plus Y’all socks and goopglow Superpowder.

These are a few of our favorite things, and we are packing them all into the very coveted bag ’o swag just for the presenters, performers and Little Big Town, the hosts of the CMT Music Awards. After the winners have won and the songs have been sung during Wednesday night’s (June 6) broadcast, the stars will go home with goodies from Holly Williams’ White’s Mercantile and beyond:

Barsmith Old Fashioned Mix, full of sweetness, cherry, citrus and bitters to make your old fashioneds feel brand new.



