What’s Inside the 2018 CMT Music Awards Gift Bags

Soaps full of moonshine and mix for old fashioneds. Tomato candles and custom-made jewelry. Organic cacao bars and Northern White Birch toothpicks, plus Y’all socks and goopglow Superpowder.
These are a few of our favorite things, and we are packing them all into the very coveted bag ’o swag just for the presenters, performers and Little Big Town, the hosts of the CMT Music Awards. After the winners have won and the songs have been sung during Wednesday night’s (June 6) broadcast, the stars will go home with goodies from Holly Williams’ White’s Mercantile and beyond:
Barsmith Old Fashioned Mix, full of sweetness, cherry, citrus and bitters to make your old fashioneds feel brand new.
goopglow Morning Skin Superpowder single-dose packets to stir into water — it will taste like oranges and lemon verbena — to help keep your skin glowing and young.
Custom-designed napkins with hand-drawn artwork from Nashville’s Tenn Hens Design.
Coffee from Grounds & Hounds, the coffee makers who give a portion of their profits to local dog rescue efforts.
An heirloom tomato candle from Linnea’s Lights crafted with scents of ripe tomato, soil and green stems.
An EastWest Bottlers Koozie to keep your drinks — and your image — very cool.
A bottle of classic tonic syrup from the Jack Rudy Cocktail Company.
Some southern artisan chocolate from the only bean-to-bar chocolate company in Tennessee, Olive & Sinclair.
An activated Bamboo Charcoal detoxifying soap bar from Herbivore that deeply cleanses and detoxifies your skin with all-natural ingredients that are plant-based, organic and food-grade.
A Shower Bomb for a steamy aromatherapy shower and a Pucker Stick for a long-lasting smile, both from Rinse Bath & Body.
A pair of Y’all socks from Southern Socks, all proudly made in the U.S.A.
Daneson Toothpicks made from American-milled, Northern white Birch.
The Laundress Crease Release to easily remove moderate wrinkles from clothing and fabrics.
A 30-minute training session with two-time MMA world champion Michael Chandler at his gym Training Camp Nashville.
A hand-crafted wooden CMTMA sign from Anders Ruff’s boutique workshop.
A choice of one of three Vincent Peach Jewelry designs, coming straight from his flagship Nashville store that caters to clients like Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, Alice Cooper, Steven Tyler, Taylor Swift and Miranda Lambert.