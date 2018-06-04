Dierks Bentley’s Constant Soundtrack Joining #SevenPeaks

I don’t think country stars ever really dream this big: That one day, you’d plan a big three-day festival, and you’d invite the artists from your favorite era of music, and they’d all say yes.

But that’s exactly the dream that’s coming true for Dierks Bentley.

On opening night (Aug. 31) of his Seven Peaks music-and-camping festival in Colorado, Clint Black, Sawyer Brown, Terri Clark, David Lee Murphy, and Hot Country Knights (Bentley’s alter-ego throwback band) will all take the stage to get the party started.

“I couldn’t imagine getting to help plan my own festival and not having my favorite country music from the 90s represented in a big way,” Bentley said in a press release. “These guys are the constant soundtrack for me and the band backstage on the road, and I’m beyond excited they agreed to kick this thing off on Friday night with us. I’m counting the days…I hope they let me jump up and sing with them!”

It will be hard to beat that first night of music, but the fest will try, as it continues through Sept. 2 with sets from Miranda Lambert, Brothers Osborne, Elle King, Lanco, Del McCoury, Sam Bush, the Cadillac Three, Dan + Shay, Lucie Silvas and Kiefer Sutherland.

Refresh your memory of what 90s country sounded like:

