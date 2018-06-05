World Premieres Revealed for 2018 CMT Music Awards

The 2018 CMT Music Awards will be the No. 1 place to see summer’s hottest new music live on a world stage.
Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook will host the event at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (June 6) at 8 p.m. ET.
The three-time nominees will light up the stage with the world premiere performance of their new single “Summer Fever.” Florida Georgia Line will deliver the world premiere of “Simple,” a new song from their upcoming fourth album. Sam Hunt will return to the CMT Music Awards for the world premiere of “Downtown’s Dead.”
Brothers Osborne’s T.J. and John Osborne will guest on “Burning Man” from Dierks Bentley’s The Mountain (out June 8). Georgia singers Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan and Charles Kelley share the stage with Darius Rucker on his version of the Drivin’ N Cryin’ song “Straight to Hell” from Rucker’s When Was the Last Time.
Nominees Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean and Howie Dorough will perform the world premiere of the Backstreet Boys’ new single “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.”
As previously announced, Kelly Clarkson will premiere a new version of The Guess Who’s “American Woman,” the official theme of the upcoming Paramount Network series of the same title premiering on June 7 at 10 p.m. ET.