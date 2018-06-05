World Premieres Revealed for 2018 CMT Music Awards

Hear New Music Live by Little Big Town, Sam Hunt, Florida Georgia Line and More

The 2018 CMT Music Awards will be the No. 1 place to see summer’s hottest new music live on a world stage.

Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook will host the event at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (June 6) at 8 p.m. ET.

The three-time nominees will light up the stage with the world premiere performance of their new single “Summer Fever.” Florida Georgia Line will deliver the world premiere of “Simple,” a new song from their upcoming fourth album. Sam Hunt will return to the CMT Music Awards for the world premiere of “Downtown’s Dead.”