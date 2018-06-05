PHOTOS: Nashville‘s Top Guest Artists

As we get ready to say hello to the goodbye season of Nashville, we have been collecting our thoughts.

And then we started collecting pictures of a handful of our favorite stars who have been guests on the show. From the singers and songwriters who played themselves — RaeLynn, Kacey Musgraves, Kesha and Jay DeMarcus (along with his wife Allison, who also plays herself) — to the characters brought to life so well by Rhiannon Giddens as Hallie Jordan, Christina Aguilera as Jade St. John and Derek Hough as Noah West.

Refresh your memory of those star-studded moments before the bittersweet final season of Nashville premieres on Thursday (June 7) at 8 p.m. ET on CMT.

RaeLynn Kacey Musgraves Kesha and Derek Hough Jay and Allison DeMarcus Rhiannon Giddens Christina Aguilera