EXCLUSIVE: Little Big Town Talks Danceable “Summer Fever”

Little Big Town is known for delivering concert memories that last a lifetime, and the opening the band has planned to kick off the 2018 CMT Music Awards will be no different.

This year the night’s hosts Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook will be all about that flip-flop attitude when they light up the night with the live world premiere of their new single “Summer Fever.”

Fairchild co-wrote the song with Jesse Frasure, Cary Barlowe and Sam Romans, and it’s the first release from the next Little Big Town album.

“Jesse had a really cool track, and we were talking about writing something fun for the summer,” Fairchild tells CMT.com exclusively. “All I remember is that we had the first few lines and then Cary Barlowe goes, ‘We’re about to float that Malibu with that flip-flop attitude.’ We were like, ‘Yes! That’s it.’ We just built towards the chorus, and we kept fine-tuning it. We want to see people dance on this song because it was so much fun to write.”

Fairchild explains the group has been writing "a ton" of material as a band and in different combinations. And some of the songs are so good, they're having a hard time figuring out which ones to save for later and which ones fit the arc of the next record. "We're not finished with the record," Fairchild adds. "It's just the groove that we're in. It just keeps coming every week we write these songs." The group heads to the show nominated in three categories including group video of the year for "When Someone Starts Loving You," a song they performed at the 2017 show. Little Big Town hosts the 2018 CMT Music Awards live at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (June 6) at 8 p.m. ET.




