CMT Music Awards and CMA Fest Descend on Nashville

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for live country music in Nashville.

The first week of June traditionally brings the genre’s biggest stars back to Music City for back-to-back concerts throughout downtown, and it’s all focused around Wednesday’s (June 6) CMT Music Awards and CMA Fest.

Bonus: Most of the shows are free and open to the public.

Those who are coming to town for the fun should anticipate heavy traffic with street closures for daytime stages.

Wednesday’s (June 6) CMT Music Awards with host Little Big Town and the CMA Fest’s nightly concerts at Nissan stadium running June 7-10 are ticketed events. A limited number of passes for each are available separately through Ticketmaster.