The One Place Carrie Underwood Feels Most Comfortable

Lucky for the CMT Music Awards, Carrie Underwood has just admitted that that stage is one of the place she feels most comfortable.

In an interview with CMT backstage at her rehearsal for Wednesday night’s (June 6) show, Underwood said that she’ll be performing her newest single “Cry Pretty,” and that she is always looking for new ways to tell that story.

“I’m just excited to get out there, because I feel like that’s one of the places in life that I feel most comfortable,” Underwood said.

One of the reasons? Because she’ll be looking her fans in the eye. “I always love the way that the CMTs are set up because the fans are front and center. It’s not like you’re on stage singing to a bunch of artists, you actually get to sing to the fans, which is really cool,” she said. “I mean, one of the best things about the CMT Music Awards is that they are fan voted. So I know my fans get out and campaign. I see them throwing Twitter parties that are like vote parties. It’s really cool to be nominated for their hard work, and to be recognized.”

Plus, she added that the artists show up looking to have a good time, and the fans know that they’re going to be front and center getting to see a great show. “Everybody’s just kind of here to celebrate each other. It doesn’t feel like a competition. Making videos is such a fun, important part of what we do, and it’s nice to be able to get together and celebrate.”

Underwood has four CMT Music Awards nominations, including video of the year, female video of the year, collaborative video of the year and CMT performance of the year. She is also the record-holder for the most CMT Music Award wins with 17 trophies.

It’s her “The Champion” video with Ludacris that has earned her three of those nominations, and she admitted she loves how it turned out.

“We wanted ’The Champion’ video to be representative of normal people and the champions that they can be, and the incredible things that they can do. So we scoured every place we possibly could just trying to find these people and put them together in a way that makes sense,” she said.

“It inspires me, so when your own video inspires you, I feel like you’re on the right track.”



