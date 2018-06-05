Five Acts Making Their #CMTawards Debut

Every year, the CMT Music Awards specializes in curating eclectic performances by country music’s hottest rising acts.

Backstage at rehearsals, we caught up with a few of the artists who are about to step into the spotlight and deliver their first major awards show performances at the #CMTawards to see how they’re feeling.

Russell Dickerson, Lindsay Ell, Carly Pearce, Walker Hayes and LANCO will all light up the night with electric performances of their breakout hits on the Ram Trucks Side Stage.