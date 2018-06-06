Video of the Year Finalists Revealed for 2018 CMT Music Awards

Blake Shelton and Hoda Kotb beat everyone heading to Nashville’s 2018 CMT Music Awards tonight (June 6).
The two revealed the five finalists for the highly-coveted video of the year on this morning’s Today show, which aired live from Shelton’s new bar Ole Red on Lower Broadway.
Fan votes narrowed the category down to videos by Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Brett Young, Kane Brown featuring Lauren Alaina and Luke Combs.
Voting to determine the winner continues through the show on Twitter. To vote, users will need to tweet #CMTawards with the artist hashtag.
Here are the final nominees for video of the year and their voting hashtags:
Blake Shelton, “I’lL Name the Dogs” #VoteBlake
Thomas Rhett, “Marry Me” #VoteThomas
Brett Young, “Mercy” #VoteBrett
Kane Brown featuring Lauren Alaina, “What Ifs” #VoteKane
Luke Combs, “When It Rains It Pours” #VoteLuke
Shelton will perform at Ole Red’s rooftop bar, The Lookout, on tonight’s show. Host Little Big Town kicks off the night at 8 p.m. ET with the live world premiere of its new single “Summer Fever.”
The CMT Music Awards is the only place in Nashville this week where fans will see the live premieres of Kelly Clarkson’s version of The Guess Who’s “American Woman,” Florida Georgia Line’s “Simple” and Sam Hunt’s “Downtown’s Dead,” as well as performances by Jason Aldean, Chris Stapleton, Kelsea Ballerini and Dan + Shay, Carrie Underwood and more.
Collaborations include Dierks Bentley and Brothers Osborne; and Darius Rucker with Aldean, Luke Bryan and Charles Kelley.
The celebrity presenters are Combs, Young, Alaina, Backstreet Boys, Bobby Bones, Carly Pearce, Chrissy Metz, Cody Alan, Courtney Force, Dustin Lynch, Garrett Hedlund, Hoda Kotb, Joel McHale, Johnny Knoxville, Kaitlin Doubleday, Katie Cook, Keith Urban, Leon Bridges, Lennon Stella, Lindsey Vonn, Maisy Stella, P.K. Subban, RaeLynn, Rascal Flatts and Sugarland.
Underwood, Aldean and Florida Georgia Line lead nominees with four nominations each.
Join the conversation using hashtag #CMTawards and like the CMT Music Awards on Facebook.