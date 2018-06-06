Fan Voting Continues Through Wednesday's (June 6) Show Airing at 8 p.m. ET

Video of the Year Finalists Revealed for 2018 CMT Music Awards

Blake Shelton and Hoda Kotb beat everyone heading to Nashville’s 2018 CMT Music Awards tonight (June 6).

The two revealed the five finalists for the highly-coveted video of the year on this morning’s Today show, which aired live from Shelton’s new bar Ole Red on Lower Broadway.

Fan votes narrowed the category down to videos by Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Brett Young, Kane Brown featuring Lauren Alaina and Luke Combs.

Voting to determine the winner continues through the show on Twitter. To vote, users will need to tweet #CMTawards with the artist hashtag.

Here are the final nominees for video of the year and their voting hashtags:

Blake Shelton, “I’lL Name the Dogs” #VoteBlake

Thomas Rhett, “Marry Me” #VoteThomas

Brett Young, “Mercy” #VoteBrett

Kane Brown featuring Lauren Alaina, “What Ifs” #VoteKane

Luke Combs, “When It Rains It Pours” #VoteLuke

Shelton will perform at Ole Red’s rooftop bar, The Lookout, on tonight’s show. Host Little Big Town kicks off the night at 8 p.m. ET with the live world premiere of its new single “Summer Fever.”



