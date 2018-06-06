2017 CMT Music Awards: The Winners

And the Belt Buckle Goes To...

The 2018 CMT Music Awards are live in Nashville with host Little Big Town.

Voting to determine the winner for the night’s Video of the Year continues via Twitter. To vote, users will need to tweet #CMTawards with the artist hashtag.

Here are the final nominees for video of the year and their voting hashtags:

Blake Shelton, “I’lL Name the Dogs” #VoteBlake

Thomas Rhett, “Marry Me” #VoteThomas

Brett Young, “Mercy” #VoteBrett

Kane Brown featuring Lauren Alaina, “What Ifs” #VoteKane

Luke Combs, “When It Rains It Pours” #VoteLuke

Here’s a complete list of winners:

Video of the Year:

Male Video of the Year:

Collaborative Video of the Year: Kane Brown featuring Lauren Alaina, “What Ifs”

Female Video of the Year: Carly Pearce, “Every Little Thing”

Group Video of the Year:

Duo Video of the Year: Dan + Shay, “Tequila”

Breakthrough Video of the Year:

CMT Performance of the Year: Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line, “Everybody” (From CMT Crossroads)