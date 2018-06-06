2018 CMT Music Awards: The Winners

The 2018 CMT Music Awards are live in Nashville with host Little Big Town.
Here’s a complete list of winners:
Video of the Year: Blake Shelton, “I’ll Name the Dogs”
Male Video of the Year: Blake Shelton, “I’ll Name the Dogs”
Collaborative Video of the Year: Kane Brown featuring Lauren Alaina, “What Ifs”
Female Video of the Year: Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris, “The Champion”
Group Video of the Year: Little Big Town, “When Someone Stops Loving You”
Duo Video of the Year: Dan + Shay, “Tequila”
Breakthrough Video of the Year: Carly Pearce, “Every Little Thing”
CMT Performance of the Year: Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line, “Everybody” (From CMT Crossroads)