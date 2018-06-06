2018 CMT Music Awards: The Winners

And the Belt Buckle Goes To...

The 2018 CMT Music Awards are live in Nashville with host Little Big Town.

Here’s a complete list of winners:

Video of the Year: Blake Shelton, “I’ll Name the Dogs”

Male Video of the Year: Blake Shelton, “I’ll Name the Dogs”

Collaborative Video of the Year: Kane Brown featuring Lauren Alaina, “What Ifs”

Female Video of the Year: Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris, “The Champion”

Group Video of the Year: Little Big Town, “When Someone Stops Loving You”

Duo Video of the Year: Dan + Shay, “Tequila”

Breakthrough Video of the Year: Carly Pearce, “Every Little Thing”

CMT Performance of the Year: Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line, “Everybody” (From CMT Crossroads)