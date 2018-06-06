2018 CMT Music Awards: The Winners

And the Belt Buckle Goes To...

Blake Shelton was the big winner at Wednesday’s (June 6) 2018 CMT Music Awards; an event that is widely known as the loudest night in country music.

His “I’ll Name the Dogs” music video won the night’s top honor of video and male video of the year.

All-star collaborations also dominated the night. Kane Brown and Lauren Alaina; Carrie Underwood and Ludacris; and the CMT Crossroads performance between the Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line were among the 2018 winners.

Carly Pearce and Dan + Shay each performed onstage as first-time winners.

Little Big Town hosted the show and left with a belt buckle for group video of the year, an award they’ve won three years in a row.

Here’s a complete list of winners:

Video of the Year: Blake Shelton, “I’ll Name the Dogs”

Male Video of the Year: Blake Shelton, “I’ll Name the Dogs”

Collaborative Video of the Year: Kane Brown featuring Lauren Alaina, “What Ifs”

Female Video of the Year: Carrie Underwood featuring Ludacris, “The Champion”

Group Video of the Year: Little Big Town, “When Someone Stops Loving You”

Duo Video of the Year: Dan + Shay, “Tequila”

Breakthrough Video of the Year: Carly Pearce, “Every Little Thing”

CMT Performance of the Year: Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line, “Everybody” (From CMT Crossroads)