The CMT Music Awards Acceptance Speeches We Can’t Forget

Male Video of the Year: Blake Shelton, “I’ll Name The Dogs”

Shelton’s first win of the night was apparently unexpected for the singer, judging by the look on his face when his name was called. “I literally did not expect this tonight, I don’t even know what to say,” Shelton told the crowd. “I can’t even believe I’m in this category with this new group of country artists that are coming up that are unbelievable.” But before he left, he gave the next generation of country artists a little lesson in country music history with this fun fact. “There’s a guy in the video that you kids need to know about. His name is Jimmy Olander. He’s the lead guitar player for Diamond Rio, and he played the guitar solo.”