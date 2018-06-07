#CMTawards: Darius Rucker Saves the Best for Last

In a way, “Straight to Hell” came straight from Atlanta.

So it made perfect sense for Darius Rucker to invite three Georgia boys to join him on the CMT Music Awards stage to close Wednesday night’s (June 6) show with a cover of the 1989 Drivin’ N Cryin’ song “Straight to Hell.” The Southern rock band’s frontman, Kevn Kinney, single-handedly penned the tune that went on to become one of their signature songs in their live show.

Jason Aldean (Macon), Luke Bryan (Leesburg), Charles Kelley (Augusta) and Rucker all took turns on lead vocals, while Rucker’s backing band maintained the song’s very, very country feel.

The foursome –- who call themselves, aptly, The Troublemakers –- also got together to record the song for Rucker’s 2017 When Was the Last Time album, and they joined him in the music video for the song.

