CMTawards: Dierks Bentley’s Part Holy Water, Part Burning Man

Did Dierks Bentley just form a trio? Because that’s sure how it felt on Wednesday night (June 6) at the 2018 CMT Music Awards.

When Bentley took the stage to perform “Burning Man” off his upcoming album The Mountain, which will be released on Friday (June 8), he brought Brothers Osborne with him. And just like on the record, the three came together seamlessly while Bentley and T.J. Osborne shared lead vocals and John Osborne played guitar.

The harmony the three men created during the song -– written by Luke Dick and Bobby Pinson –- emphasized the dichotomy so many men face: I'm a little bit heaven but still a little bit flesh and bone/Little found, little don't know where I am/I'm a little bit holy water but still a little bit burning man. Earlier in the night, Bentley walked the red carpet with his seven-year-old daughter Jordan, who was almost head to toe in classic black: a black t-shirt, a black tulle skirt and black patent leather sandals. Brothers Osborne were nominated for CMT's duo video of the year for "It Ain't My Fault." Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.




