CMTawards: Carrie Underwood Shines Through “Cry Pretty”

Just in case the glitter in Carrie Underwood’s tears wasn’t enough, she brought out even more shimmer to her “Cry Pretty” performance when she walked through crystal curtains on stage at Wednesday’s (June 6) 2018 CMT Music Awards (Steal the look here.).

Right before Underwood won the CMT Music Award for female video of the year for her collaboration with Ludacris, “The Champion,” she performed her latest single “Cry Pretty.” The song – written by Underwood, Hillary Lindsey, Liz Rose and Lori McKenna — is from Underwood’s upcoming album of the same name.

And even though the lyrics send the message that emotions can't always be dressed up in lace or rhinestones, Underwood was indeed dressed up in all of that. The power ballad is already so infectious and familiar that fans and stars alike — we're looking at you, Kelsea Ballerini — were seen singing along during Underwood's performance.




