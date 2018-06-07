CMTawards: Jason Aldean Can’t Get Past the Past

See his performance of "Drowns The Whiskey" from the 2018 CMT Music Awards

We’re still hung up on Jason Aldean’s performance on last night’s CMT Music Awards.

Aldean performed “Drowns The Whiskey” during the big show, a tune about being hung up on an old love and a memory so persistent that even the best whiskey can’t erase it.

Aldean kept it stone cold country with this one, and the fans were loving it. The sound of that steel guitar is almost as warm and fuzzy as the taste of whiskey itself. As much as we love when the Georgia native rocks out with the pyrotechnics, it was wonderful to see him tipping his hat to those neo-traditional roots on the national stage.

Samantha Stephens
Samantha is a country radio insider with a deep love for the music and its stars. She can often be found on a red carpet or at a late-night guitar pull.




