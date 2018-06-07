CMTawards: Dan + Shay Celebrate with “Tequila”

We officially have a Dan + Shay hangover after last night’s CMT Music Awards, and we’re not the slightest bit angry about it, either, because we could watch this video of their “Tequila” performance all day.

Just how does Shay Mooney hit those notes? The ending of the song alone was absolute money, but from the very first note, both Mooney and his duo partner Dan Smyers were on their A-game, pitch-perfect and perfectly in sync.

And this performance wasn't the only high note for those two that night. Smyers and Mooney took home the award for Duo Video of the Year for "Tequila" and the acceptance speech was just as sweet as the song itself. Smyers dedicated the award to the video's director, longtime pal Patrick Tracy, saying, "We sat in section 118 and moved to Nashville ten years ago to chase this dream and we finally got one, buddy."




