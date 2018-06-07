Music

Artist Friends Help Blake Shelton Open Ole Red Nashville

Grand Opening Was Shelton’s #CMTawards After-Party
Ole Red Nashville on Lower Broadway was the place to be after Blake Shelton and Little Big Town wrapped a big night at the 2018 CMT Music Awards.

one hell of a grand opening. #olerednashville

After taking home two trophies including the night’s top honor of video of the year for “I’ll Name the Dogs,” Shelton made a honey beeline over to his new bar to celebrate its official grand opening with LBT, Dan + Shay, Michael Ray and Darius Rucker.

For those who couldn’t score the coveted passes to be there, the night was full of fun covers that are ubiquitous to Lower Broadway honky-tonks.

The set list included Merle Haggard’s “Mama Tried,” the Bellamy Brothers’ “If I Said You Had a Beautiful Body” and the Black Crowes’ “She Talks to Angels.”

