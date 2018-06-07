CMTawards: Florida Georgia Line’s Roots Show with “Simple”

For the last two years, Florida Georgia Line’s music has been dominated by hit-heavy collaborations with Backstreet Boys, Bebe Rexha and Morgan Wallen.

But Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard’s CMT Music Awards performance on Wednesday (June 6) had them starting a new chapter in FGL history with the live world premiere of “Simple,” the first single from their highly anticipated fourth studio album.

FGL took the stage as winners of CMT Performance of the Year for "Everybody" with the Backstreet Boys from their CMT Crossroads concert. The performance came in hot after the announcement of their five-show residency with Mason Ramsey at Las Vegas' Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, starting December 1 to coincide with the National Finals Rodeo. Tickets to Florida Georgia Line Live in Las Vegas go on sale Saturday (June 9) through Ticketmaster.




