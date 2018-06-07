CMTawards: Kelsea Ballerini’s Emotive “I Hate Love Songs”

It’s rare when lyrics of a song can be used as terms of endearment.

But Kelsea Ballerini showed everyone how it’s done when she performed a stripped-down arrangement of her latest single, “I Hate Love Songs,” live at Wednesday’s (June 6) CMT Music Awards.

Toward the end of her performance, she slipped in a little love for the network that offered her one of her first national tours as the co-headliner of the 2015 Next Women of Country tour with Jana Kramer.

Ballerini attended the show as a three-time nominee for the "Legends" music video. She also helped announce the initial list of nominees on May 8. On the road through November, Ballerini joins Keith Urban's Graffiti U tour on June 15 in St. Louis, Mo. Lauren Tingle Lauren Tingle is a Tennessean and storyteller who eats music for breakfast, lunch and dinner. When she's not writing or rocking out, she enjoys yoga and getting lost in the great outdoors.




