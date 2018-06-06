CMTawards: Backstreet Boys Make Moves

When the Backstreet Boys made their CMT Music Awards debut on Wednesday (June 6), the artists in the audience couldn’t help themselves.
Cameras caught several of them in the VIP section busting a move to Nick Carter, AJ McClean, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough as they moved through their new single “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.”
Backstreet Boys share a win with Florida Georgia Line for CMT Performance of the Year for “Everybody” from their CMT Crossroads.
Before the show, AJ McClean walked the red carpet to promote his debut country song, “Back Porch Bottle Service.” Backstage, they stole an “Everybody” moment with fellow winner Lauren Alaina.