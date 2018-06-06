CMTawards: Backstreet Boys Make Moves

Premiere “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” as First-Time Winners

When the Backstreet Boys made their CMT Music Awards debut on Wednesday (June 6), the artists in the audience couldn’t help themselves.

Cameras caught several of them in the VIP section busting a move to Nick Carter, AJ McClean, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough as they moved through their new single “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.”



