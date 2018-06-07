CMTawards: Chris Stapleton’s “Millionaire” Ignites Lower Broadway

A sea of cell phones rose from the packed crowd on Nashville’s Lower Broadway to capture Chris Stapleton’s performance at Wednesday’s (June 6) CMT Music Awards.

For the show, Stapleton chose to perform “Millionaire,” a Kevin Welch original he recorded for From A Room: Volume 2. Based in Austin, Texas, Welch is a celebrated singer-songwriter whose career spans four decades and includes songs recorded by Roger Miller, Waylon Jennings, the Highwaymen, Solomon Burke, Linda Ronstadt, Patty Loveless and many others.

Stapleton’s show was backlit by the bright neon glow radiating from the historic strip of honky-tonks and included a resonant guitar solo from producer Dave Cobb.

After the show, Stapleton headed over to the Ryman Auditorium to perform at Marty Stuart's annual Late Night Jam. The two continue Stapleton's All-American Road Show with Brent Cobb June 16 in Brandon, Miss.




