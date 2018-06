Nashville: Intense Moments from Season 6 Episode 9

Spoiler Alert: the premiere of the final episodes of Nashville brought about closure to some big cliffhangers, but even more problems looming on the horizon…here’s a recap of the episode’s biggest moments.

Heart of the Matter Embedded from giphy.com via GIPHY Will is awake, but he’s not out of the woods yet. It wasn’t a heart attack, but an infection of the heart’s inner lining, known as endocarditis likely from injecting steroids…will he take the doctor’s advice and actually rest? Probably not… You Got Served Embedded from giphy.com via GIPHY Jessie’s ex Brad (insert eye roll) is suing for custody and Deacon feels guilty, and ugh, we hate this entire situation and honestly, right now, Brad, too. Lullaby and Goodnight Embedded from giphy.com via GIPHY Avery is the real MVP of the episode, pulling all the duties as bandleader, supportive friend, deflector of Alannah’s advances (didn’t she just leave Gunner’s house?!), and the absolute best father to Cadence. The Dance Embedded from giphy.com via GIPHY Twig finally gets his moment with Maddie…could this please become a real thing? I Know A Hangover When I See One Embedded from giphy.com via GIPHY Maddie’s superstar boyfriend is proving to be quite the bad influence and Deacon has had enough. (We’re guessing Deacon would also be #TeamTwig right about now, too.) But there was a lot of love in this tough love moment. Meet Me Outside Embedded from giphy.com via GIPHY Oh boy…we have a feeling this love triangle with Alannah is just getting started. I Will Never Leave You Embedded from giphy.com via GIPHY Did anyone else start crying when Maddie put her suitcase down and decided not to move out?! Write Your Heart Embedded from giphy.com via GIPHY Will finally takes Scarlett’s advice to write through his pain…now, these are the songs we’ve been waiting to hear.

Samantha Stephens Samantha is a country radio insider with a deep love for the music and its stars. She can often be found on a red carpet or at a late-night guitar pull.

