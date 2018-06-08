TV

Nashville: Intense Moments from Season 6 Episode 9

You've Gotta "Pick Yourself Up"
by 57m ago

Spoiler Alert: the premiere of the final episodes of Nashville brought about closure to some big cliffhangers, but even more problems looming on the horizon…here’s a recap of the episode’s biggest moments.

  1. Heart of the Matter

    Will is awake, but he’s not out of the woods yet. It wasn’t a heart attack, but an infection of the heart’s inner lining, known as endocarditis likely from injecting steroids…will he take the doctor’s advice and actually rest? Probably not…

  2. You Got Served

    Jessie’s ex Brad (insert eye roll) is suing for custody and Deacon feels guilty, and ugh, we hate this entire situation and honestly, right now, Brad, too.

  3. Lullaby and Goodnight

    Avery is the real MVP of the episode, pulling all the duties as bandleader, supportive friend, deflector of Alannah’s advances (didn’t she just leave Gunner’s house?!), and the absolute best father to Cadence.

  4. The Dance

    Twig finally gets his moment with Maddie…could this please become a real thing?

  5. I Know A Hangover When I See One

    Maddie’s superstar boyfriend is proving to be quite the bad influence and Deacon has had enough. (We’re guessing Deacon would also be #TeamTwig right about now, too.) But there was a lot of love in this tough love moment.

  6. Meet Me Outside

    Oh boy…we have a feeling this love triangle with Alannah is just getting started.

  7. I Will Never Leave You

    Did anyone else start crying when Maddie put her suitcase down and decided not to move out?!

  8. Write Your Heart

    Will finally takes Scarlett’s advice to write through his pain…now, these are the songs we’ve been waiting to hear.

