Doug the Pug Unleashes Good on the #CMTawards Red Carpet

Did you see the guy on the CMT Music Awards red carpet on Wednesday (June 6) with the always-classic metallic gold vest and bow tie, with a matching cowboy hat? He was about two feet tall and had four legs?

That little celeb was verified social media darling Doug the Pug, and he partnered with Pedigree to celebrate #goodunleashed. So Doug walked the CMT red carpet to remind all the stars and all the fans that even though the world can be uncertain at times, dogs always make everything better.



But even on four paws, it was a hard walk for the furry star. Because everyone wanted to pet him, kiss him, hold him, and take a million selfies with him. And because he’s all about unleashing good, Doug stopped for everyone. Little Big Town, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Lindsay Ell, the yodler Mason Ramsey, Lauren Alaina, Lennon and Maisy Stella, Clare Bowen, the Backstreet Boys and This Is Us star Chrissy Metz. Oh, and Dierks Bentley, whose date – his seven-year-old daughter Jordan — insisted on getting down on the carpet with Doug for a photo.

To see Doug’s CMT Music Awards journey with Pedigree, check out the video above.