PHOTOS: Luke Combs, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood Ignite Nissan Stadium

Night two of CMA Fest on Friday (June 8) at Nissan Stadium was all about country music’s top crooners and powerhouse vocalists.

Brett Young, Luke Combs and Old Dominion each made their debut as CMA Fest stadium headliners. Veterans Jake Owen, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood and Charley Pride also lit up the stage with performances of their biggest hits. Eleven-year-old Mason Ramsey kicked off the concerts with a performance of the National Anthem.

The CMA Foundation curated moments to spotlight its main cause, music education. At Nissan Stadium, the Andrew Jackson Elementary School Honors Choir performed “This Is Me,” led by band director and CMA Foundation Music Teacher of Excellence Franklin Willis. At the Cracker Barrel Country Roads Stage at Ascend Amphitheater, students from Oliver Middle School performed “Thankful For” with Adam Sanders, led by band director and CMA Foundation Music Teacher of Excellence Kevin Jankowski.

Artists who perform at CMA Fest do so for free. All proceeds from the nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium support music education through the CMA Foundation.

The nightly concerts continue Saturday (June 9) with Kelsea Ballerini, Jillian Jacqueline, Dustin Lynch, Jon Pardi, Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban and Lee Ann Womack.

Enjoy scenes from Friday night:

Carrie Underwood Jason Kempin/Getty Images Old Dominion Jason Kempin/Getty Images Blake Shelton Jason Kempin/Getty Images Luke Combs Jason Kempin/Getty Images Jake Owen Jason Kempin/Getty Images Brett Young Jason Kempin/Getty Images Jason Kempin/Getty Images Charley Pride Jason Kempin/Getty Images