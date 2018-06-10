PHOTOS: Lee Ann Womack, Jon Pardi, Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban Light Up Nissan Stadium

There was a country music throw down across the river Saturday night (June 9) when night three of CMA Fest kicked off its evening shows at Nissan Stadium.

Lee Ann Womack, Jon Pardi, and Chris Stapleton brought a traditional flavor of country music while Keith Urban, Dustin Lynch and Kelsea Ballerini brought their pop-infused country hits to the stage to wow a packed stadium, with Jillian Jacqueline kicking off the evening with a gorgeous rendition of the national anthem.

Talk about a magical night!

It’s hard to believe CMA Fest is almost over. The nightly concerts come to a close on Sunday (June 10) with Ray Stevens performing the national anthem and special performances by Ricky Skaggs, Luke Bryan, Brett Eldredge, Cole Swindell, Dierks Bentley, and Bebe Rexha and a special guest.

These are a few of our favorite shots from the big night.