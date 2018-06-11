Music

Luke Bryan Joins Five of His Co-writers to Celebrate Three No. 1 Hits

And We Discover One of the Things That Make Him Country
Luke Bryan really does know “what makes you country,” one of his co-writers revealed at a No. 1 party Friday afternoon (June 8). More on this bucolic bean-spilling later.

What Makes You Country is both the title of Bryan’s current album and tour.

Held in the luxuriously appointed Analog room of Nashville’s posh Hutton Hotel, the party honored Bryan’s co-writers on three recent No. 1 singles — “Move” (with Michael Carter and Jay Clementi), “Fast”(with Rodney Clawson and Luke Laird) and “Light It Up” (with Brad Tursi).

