Florida Georgia Line Stages Lavish Brunch to Honor Writers of Its Three Latest Hits

Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard invited a few hundred friends on Saturday morning (June 9) for brunch and a celebration of the songwriters who’d penned their last three No. 1 country singles — “H. O. L. Y.,” “May We All” and “God, Your Mama and Me.”

Guests arriving at the FGL House on Nashville’s 3rd Avenue, South had to shoulder their way through sprawling crowds streaming into Lower Broadway for various CMA Fest activities.

The brunch and presentations took place on the cavernous top floor of the FGL House, a space boasting a broad stage, two bars and a breezy veranda that looks toward the grand Schermerhorn Symphony Center just across the street.

The songwriters honored included Nate Cyphert, busbee and William Wiik Larsen (“H. O. L. Y.”), Rodney Clawson and Jamie Moore (“May We All”) and Hillary Lindsey, Josh Kerr and Gordie Sampson (“God, Your Mama and Me”), as well as their collaborators, Bebe Rexha and Backstreet Boys.

Long lines of mimosas were arranged along the bars to slake the thirst of early arrivals, who, if not satisfied with that particular drink, could order anything else they pleased.

The food was equally varied and plentiful — plates of cakes, muffins and cookies, miniature containers of yogurt and skewers of fresh fruit. Waiters circulated through the crowd, holding out trays of deviled eggs with olives, miniature cheese quiches topped with sour cream, skewers of donut holes and sausages and chicken on waffles.

The crowd had dwindled noticeably by the time the presentations began. But a hardy few remained to applaud and backslap the winners before venturing out into the brain-melting afternoon sun.