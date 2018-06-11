PHOTOS: Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Dierks Bentley and More Close out CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium

And that’s a wrap on CMA Fest, y’all.

But before the country music festivities came to a close last night (June 10), 70,000 fans were treated to one final night of concerts at Nissan Stadium.

Luke Bryan, Brett Eldredge, Dierks Bentley, Cole Swindell, Ricky Skaggs, and Florida Georgia Line all brought their A-game on the final night in Nashville, while country legend Ray Stevens delivered the national anthem to kick off the show.

Thomas Rhett was a surprise addition to the Sunday night lineup, and that was just the tip of the iceberg.

The special guests for the Sunday night shows were out of this world: Bentley brought Brothers Osborne onstage to perform “Burnin’ Man” and then Dwight Yoakam for a killer collaboration on “Fast As You.” FGL welcomed Bebe Rexha to perform their smash “Meant To Be” and the Backstreet Boys came out to perform “God, Your Mama and Me” with Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley.

And Randy Travis, who attended the show last night, was treated to a special serenade from Luke Bryan.

Go big or go home, right?

These are a few of our favorite shots from all the action and excitement. See you next year, fans!