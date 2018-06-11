Is Imitation Sugarland’s Sincerest Form of Flattery?

How’s that saying go? It’s like déjà vu all over again?

That’s what happened when Sugarland released their stunning new video collaboration with Taylor Swift on “Babe.” The video, directed by Anthony Mandler, opens on a house that looks very familiar on the outside. Then it starts to look very familiar on the inside. Then Jennifer Nettles starts looking a lot like Miranda Lambert in her 2013 “Mama’s Broken Heart” video, directed by Trey Fanjoy.

So we figured it was time to analyze the two videos frame by frame and get a closer look at everything side by side. It could just be a happy coincidence, or a very sincere form of flattery. Either way, we’re just glad to see two women who are not standing by their man.

The “Mama’s Broken Heart” House The “Babe” House Inside the “Mama’s Broken Heart” House Inside the “Babe” House The “Mama’s Broken Heart” Dining Room The “Babe” Dining Room Dinner with “Mama’s Broken Heart” Dinner with “Babe” Exhausted in “Mama’s Broken Heart” Exhausted in “Babe”