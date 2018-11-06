Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

Well, that was sure something. This year’s CMA Fest was one for the books, but now it’s time to look at a few other things that went down over the weekend. Things like how Jason Aldean took his older daughters Keeley and Kendyl out for a daddy-daughter date night, Brothers Osborne ’s workout didn’t really work out, Carrie Underwood’s best friend made a deerlicious birthday cake for Mike Fisher, Brett Eldredge got a huge surprise at the local dog park, Maren Morris got hooked on an evil genius, Old Dominion shared a shot of what it’s really like backstage, Lee Brice’s baby girl got started honing her vocal skills, and Thomas Rhett tried honing his skate skills.
Daddy/Daughter day today…. These 2 crack me up! #Keeley #Kendyl pic.twitter.com/S9wucrYMSV
— Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) June 10, 2018
Attempted to exercise this morning. Didn’t work out.
— Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) June 10, 2018
Can we talk about Evil Genius on @netflix and how I won’t be sleeping tonight?
— MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) June 10, 2018