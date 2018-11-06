Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

Music

by 6/11/2018

Well, that was sure something. This year’s CMA Fest was one for the books, but now it’s time to look at a few other things that went down over the weekend. Things like how Jason Aldean took his older daughters Keeley and Kendyl out for a daddy-daughter date night, Brothers Osborne ’s workout didn’t really work out, Carrie Underwood’s best friend made a deerlicious birthday cake for Mike Fisher, Brett Eldredge got a huge surprise at the local dog park, Maren Morris got hooked on an evil genius, Old Dominion shared a shot of what it’s really like backstage, Lee Brice’s baby girl got started honing her vocal skills, and Thomas Rhett tried honing his skate skills.

