Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

Well, that was sure something. This year’s CMA Fest was one for the books, but now it’s time to look at a few other things that went down over the weekend. Things like how Jason Aldean took his older daughters Keeley and Kendyl out for a daddy-daughter date night, Brothers Osborne ’s workout didn’t really work out, Carrie Underwood’s best friend made a deerlicious birthday cake for Mike Fisher, Brett Eldredge got a huge surprise at the local dog park, Maren Morris got hooked on an evil genius, Old Dominion shared a shot of what it’s really like backstage, Lee Brice’s baby girl got started honing her vocal skills, and Thomas Rhett tried honing his skate skills.

Attempted to exercise this morning. Didn’t work out. — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) June 10, 2018

Hello internet. #myrtlebeach A post shared by Old Dominion (@olddominionmusic) on Jun 10, 2018 at 9:53am PDT

Can we talk about Evil Genius on @netflix and how I won’t be sleeping tonight? — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) June 10, 2018