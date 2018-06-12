Bonnaroo 2018: 13 Best Things We Saw

Advocacy Against Gun Violence

School shooting victims Bree Butler and Aalayah Eastmond were special guests at Bonnaroo to participate in Sunday’s (June 10) very sobering “Not One More” panel discussion on gun violence in America. Everyone at the festival who met them were immediately humbled and in awe by their presence; including Old Crow Medicine Show’s Ketch Secor who was part of a backstage press conference with Eastmond, comedian Eliza Skinner, Midland’s Jess Carson and singer Billie Eilish on Saturday. Butler is a graduate of Santa Fe High School, and on her last day classes, there was memorial service for the eight students and two teachers who died when a fellow student carried out a mass shooting at the school on May 18. Eastmond is alive today because she hid under her classmate’s murdered body when a former student shot and killed 17 at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 in Parkland, Fla.

At Sunday’s Q&A with the non-profit the Brady Foundation, Butler and Eastmond both said their healing will continue for the rest of their lives as they continue to advocate for stricter gun laws nationwide. Both believed the media and their fellow classmates moved on from the tragedies too quickly and called for more awareness for those affected by gun violence in urban communities.

“[The media needs] to give people, not only who are victims of mass shootings, a voice but also people who go through this every single day,” Butler said. “This is so traumatizing for me, and it was one day of my life. People go through this every single day, and we need to give those people a voice as well.”

Eastmond added, “I noticed the media loves to talk about March for Our Lives, but I want you guys to talk about March for Our Lives and urban communities. The same amount of attention you’re giving my school and Santa Fe, give urban communities the same amount of attention as March for Our Lives.”