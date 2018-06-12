Luke Combs and Dierks Bentley Top This Week’s Albums, Singles Charts

Well, does Luke Bryan’s “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset” capsulize your CMA Fest experience? Whatever the alliterative ordeal, we hope you’ll come back next year. We’re missing you terribly already.
OK, how about a hearty burst of applause for Luke Combs as his This One’s for You slides into the top spot on Billboard’s country albums chart. While you’re at it, keep those applauding hands busy with a couple of thumbs up for Dierks Bentley, whose “Woman, Amen,” bows as country’s most-played song.
This is Bentley’s 16th No. 1. He scored his first one in 2003 with the rollicking “What Was I Thinkin’.”