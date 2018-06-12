Luke Combs and Dierks Bentley Top This Week’s Albums, Singles Charts

Well, does Luke Bryan’s “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset” capsulize your CMA Fest experience? Whatever the alliterative ordeal, we hope you’ll come back next year. We’re missing you terribly already.

OK, how about a hearty burst of applause for Luke Combs as his This One’s for You slides into the top spot on Billboard’s country albums chart. While you’re at it, keep those applauding hands busy with a couple of thumbs up for Dierks Bentley, whose “Woman, Amen,” bows as country’s most-played song.

This is Bentley’s 16th No. 1. He scored his first one in 2003 with the rollicking “What Was I Thinkin’.”



Michael Ray boasts the week's highest debuting album with Amos. It surfaces at No. 5. Also new are American Aquarium's Things Change (No. 20) and Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore's Downey to Lubbock (No. 41). Returning albums include The Essential Elvis Presley (No. 30), Shania Twain's Greatest Hits (No. 32), The Legend of Johnny Cash (No. 35) and Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's The Rest of Our Life (No. 43). Little Big Town's "Summer Fever" is the top ranking new song, coming aboard at No. 29. New as well are Kane Brown's "Lose It" (No. 46), Walker Hayes' "Craig" (No. 59) and Darius Rucker's "Straight to Hell," featuring Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan and Charles Kelley. The No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 albums, in that order, are Aldean's Rearview Town, the eponymous Kane Brown (last week's No. 1) and Thomas Rhett's Life Changes. Completing the Top 5 songs array, we have Combs' "One Number Away" (last week's No. 1), David Lee Murphy and Kenny Chesney's "Everything's Gonna Be Alright," Brown's "Heaven" and Morgan Wallen's "Up Down," featuring Florida Georgia Line. As you're fanning yourself in the cabana and wondering why it's taking so long for your gin-and-tonic to arrive, just remember that somewhere someone is recording a Christmas album.




