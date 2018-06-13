Why the Music at the #CMTawards Was So, So Sweet

If you caught Sam Hunt, Luke Bryan, and Chris Stapleton on the outdoor stage on Lower Broadway in the heart of downtown Nashville during the CMT Music Awards on June 6, you might have had someone hand you a mini Hershey’s Gold candy bar. They sponsored some of country music’s biggest events in Nashville, and those samples nearly stole the show.

The new unchocolate bar is made with caramelized crème, peanuts and pretzels, so it’s as salty as it is sweet, and as creamy as it is crunchy. All of Nashville was invited to taste the gold during the long list of outdoor performances.

Besides the Hunt/Bryan/Stapleton show going on outside during the CMT Music Awards broadcast, there was a DJ booth on site at the outdoor stage to keep fans entertained between performances. And then there was that mobile karaoke RV — very popular with fans who were ready to share their voices — that was parked in the plaza outside the Bridgestone Arena leading up to the CMT Music Awards. More than 150 fans and hopefuls took the stage to belt out their go-to country karaoke songs.