Alan Jackson: He Writes What He Sees

“Everybody has a Chattahoochee River.”
That’s what Alan Jackson’s record label told him when he was reluctant to release his song “Chattahoochee” in 1993. Early in his career, according to Billboard, Jackson wasn’t so sure country lovers would relate to some of his songs because they were so specific about his life.
“I love that song, but it’s about the river where I grew up,” Jackson explains about the water just a little bit north of his hometown of Newnan, Ga. “When the label wanted to put that song out, I said, ‘I don’t think many people around this country are going to give a flip about the Chattahoochee River or know what it is.’ And they said, ‘It doesn’t matter, everybody has a Chattahoochee River.’”