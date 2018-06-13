Kid Rock’s Honky-Tonk Coming to Lower Broadway

Kid Rock is the latest artist set to open a new restaurant and venue on Nashville’s Lower Broadway.

The yet-to-be-named honky-tonk is expected to open in one month at the site of the former Trail West building (217-219 Broadway) in a new partnership with Al Ross and Steve Smith, the owners of Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, Rippy’s and Honky Tonk Central.

Robert “Kid Rock” Ritchie detailed plans through The Tennessean, saying the $20 million four-story entertainment venue and steakhouse will have a bar and stage on every floor, and yes, there will be a rooftop deck.



Ritchie aims to highlight the thriving local rock scene in a classic honky-tonk atmosphere with quality food. Plus, he says he’s at Tootsie’s more than any other Nashville bar. “When Steve was talking about this, I was like, ‘Hmm, everybody’s doing it,’” Ritchie said. “And I don’t really want to do it unless I can bring something to the table besides money. If we can really do something creative and make it a little bit different than the other spots.” Other famous bar owners with businesses downtown include Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, Alan Jackson, John Rich and Blake Shelton. This will be Ritchie’s second restaurant business. Kid Rock’s Made in Detroit is now open at Motor City’s Little Caesars Arena. CMT.com Staff Embedded from www.youtube.com



