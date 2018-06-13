Kid Rock’s Honky-Tonk Coming to Lower Broadway

Kid Rock is the latest artist set to open a new restaurant and venue on Nashville’s Lower Broadway.
The yet-to-be-named honky-tonk is expected to open in one month at the site of the former Trail West building (217-219 Broadway) in a new partnership with Al Ross and Steve Smith, the owners of Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, Rippy’s and Honky Tonk Central.
Robert “Kid Rock” Ritchie detailed plans through The Tennessean, saying the $20 million four-story entertainment venue and steakhouse will have a bar and stage on every floor, and yes, there will be a rooftop deck.
