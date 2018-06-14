Kane Brown Celebrates “Heaven” With Song’s Writers

</noscript> </div>

He said of the 53 country albums that have been released since Brown’s self-titled collection came out 80 weeks ago, only Brown’s has achieved platinum (a million units) sales status.

Additionally, Goodman noted, Kane Brown has been the most streamed album of 2018 and that Brown is the only artist to have topped all five of Billboard’s country sales and airplay charts simultaneously.

Pointing to stacks of framed certifications waiting to be handed out to the various parties involved in the success of “Heaven” — among them super producer Dann Huff — Goodman said, “This is what the [statistics] look like when turned into plaques.”

“Heaven” was certified platinum in April. It is the second No. 1 country hit for both Carter and McGinn and the first for Rimes.

Brown, who’s not given to long speeches, took the stage only long enough to express his gratitude to the writers, his producer and record label. “Just a quick round of thanks,” he said, before walking back into the crowd.

Brown continues Brad Paisley’s 2018 tour on June 28 in Clarkston, Mich. with Tyminski.