Kane Brown Celebrates “Heaven” With Song’s Writers

Toasts Second No. 1 in Nashville
by 56m ago

The sun was playing tag with a flock of drifting clouds late Wednesday afternoon (June 13) as guests gathered on the open-air “amenity deck” of a new Nashville skyscraper to celebrate Shy Carter, Matt McGinn and Lindsay Rimes, the writers of Kane Brown’s latest hit, “Heaven.”

