Kenny Chesney’s New Album is One for the Saints

Last year, when news broke that Hurricane Irma had made landfall in the Caribbean, anyone who knew anything about Kenny Chesney immediately began to wonder about his safety and his home.
Chesney, a part-time resident of the Virgin Islands, wasn’t present when the storm hit and thankfully, his house was standing strong in the midst of the chaos as it was providing safety and shelter to many of his island friends and neighbors who remained behind.
He was, however, already putting the wheels in motion that will provide hope and assistance to those affected by the devastating storms.