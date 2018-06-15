TV

Nashville: A Recap of Season Six, Episode Ten

This Time, It's Daphne's Turn In The Spotlight
by 34m ago

We knew this episode was going to be a blessing the moment we saw that it was named after a Tanya Tucker song. Here are some pivotal moments from season six, episode ten titled “Two Sparrows In a Hurricane.”

  1. Love Is A Battlefield

    Embedded from giphy.com.

    via GIPHY

    The custody showdown between Brad, Jessie and Deacon continues, but we are loving this new attorney’s desire to fight back.

  2. Master Manipulator

    Embedded from giphy.com.

    via GIPHY

    Ugh. Brad, you’re still the worst.

  3. A Real Angel

    Embedded from giphy.com.

    via GIPHY

    Scarlett was all of us watching Sean pour his heart out during that open mic night.

    Embedded from giphy.com.

  4. Always Too Soon

    Embedded from giphy.com.

    via GIPHY

    We didn’t know whether to cry or cheer over Daphne’s efforts to honor her mom in song. So instead we did what Deacon did: worry that it was all too much too soon for her.

  5. The Train Is Leaving The Station

    Embedded from giphy.com.

    via GIPHY

    UMM, EXCUSE US, YOU TWO?! Gunnar, call us. We’ll take you out for tequila.

  6. Busted

    Embedded from giphy.com.

    via GIPHY

    And then he sees it for himself.

    Embedded from giphy.com.

  7. Say It Isn’t So

    Embedded from giphy.com.

    via GIPHY

    Did Jessie and Deacon just break up?! Say it isn’t so!

  8. A Star Is Born

    Embedded from giphy.com.

    via GIPHY

    Never ever underestimate a girl, her guitar and her heart. Way to go, Daphne.

    Embedded from giphy.com.
Don’t miss new episodes of Nashville Thursdays at 9 pm ET/PT on CMT. Get all of the latest Nashville news, videos and behind-the-scenes action on the Nashville Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram and join the conversation using #NashvilleCMT.

Samantha is a country radio insider with a deep love for the music and its stars. She can often be found on a red carpet or at a late-night guitar pull.