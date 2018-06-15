Nashville: A Recap of Season Six, Episode Ten

We knew this episode was going to be a blessing the moment we saw that it was named after a Tanya Tucker song. Here are some pivotal moments from season six, episode ten titled “Two Sparrows In a Hurricane.”
-
Love Is A Battlefield
The custody showdown between Brad, Jessie and Deacon continues, but we are loving this new attorney’s desire to fight back.
Master Manipulator
Ugh. Brad, you’re still the worst.
A Real Angel
Scarlett was all of us watching Sean pour his heart out during that open mic night.
Always Too Soon
We didn’t know whether to cry or cheer over Daphne’s efforts to honor her mom in song. So instead we did what Deacon did: worry that it was all too much too soon for her.
The Train Is Leaving The Station
UMM, EXCUSE US, YOU TWO?! Gunnar, call us. We’ll take you out for tequila.
Busted
And then he sees it for himself.
Say It Isn’t So
Did Jessie and Deacon just break up?! Say it isn’t so!
A Star Is Born
Never ever underestimate a girl, her guitar and her heart. Way to go, Daphne.
