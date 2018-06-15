PHOTOS: Inside Nashville’s Concert for Love and Acceptance

When Michael Ray performed at Nashville’s Concert for Love and Acceptance last week, he took a moment onstage to express what it meant to him to be part of the 2018 event.
CMT and GLAAD (Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) host the show annually during CMA Fest to support country music fans within the LGBTQ community.
“I want to help kids, that battle in their minds,” Ray said. “They think, ‘Oh my god, is someone going to love me? Is someone going to accept me?’ Yes. You want to know why? [It’s] because we’re all human. You can take a straight man’s heart and put it in a gay man’s body, and put a gay man’s heart in a straight man’s body, and it beats on because we’re all human. And we’re all made of love.”
Ray was part of an all-star lineup that included co-host Ty Herndon, Cam, Terri Clark, Cassadee Pope, Anita Cochran, Cale Dodds, Billy Dean, Vince Gill, 4th + Main, Shelly Fairchild, Parson James, Thompson Square, Temecula Road, Calum Scott, Brandon Stansell and Tanya Tucker.
Herndon and Cody Alan co-hosted the event, which will be spotlighted along with the Carolina Country Fest on an all-new CMT Hot 20 Countdown airing Saturday and Sunday (June 16-17) at 9 a.m. ET.
Enjoy behind the scenes photos from the event:
Cody Alan and CamRick Diamond/Getty Images for The 2018 Concert for Love & Acceptance
Ty Herndon and Brandon StansellRick Diamond/Getty Images for The 2018 Concert for Love & Acceptance
Thompson SquareRick Diamond/Getty Images for The 2018 Concert for Love & Acceptance
WWE fighters Sonya DeVille and Lana with Cody Alan and Ty HerndonRick Diamond/Getty Images for The 2018 Concert for Love & Acceptance
Sonya DeVille, Cam and LanaRick Diamond/Getty Images for The 2018 Concert for Love & Acceptance
Cale Dodds and Cody AlanRick Diamond/Getty Images for The 2018 Concert for Love & Acceptance
Cam and Tanya TuckerRick Diamond/Getty Images for The 2018 Concert for Love & Acceptance
Savannah Chrisley and Tanya TuckerRick Diamond/Getty Images for The 2018 Concert for Love & Acceptance
Michael Ray, Tanya Tucker and Vince GillRick Diamond/Getty Images for The 2018 Concert for Love & Acceptance
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for The 2018 Concert for Love & Acceptance
Ty HerndonRick Diamond/Getty Images for The 2018 Concert for Love & Acceptance
Cassadee PopeRick Diamond/Getty Images for The 2018 Concert for Love & Acceptance
Ty Herndon and Tanya TuckerRick Diamond/Getty Images for The 2018 Concert for Love & Acceptance
Terri ClarkRick Diamond/Getty Images for The 2018 Concert for Love & Acceptance
Vince GillRick Diamond/Getty Images for The 2018 Concert for Love & Acceptance