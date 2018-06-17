Inside Scotty McCreery’s Wedding Weekend

A couple of weeks ago, Scotty McCreery shared a picture from a golf outing that was part of his bachelor party. So I should’ve known that his wedding was right around the corner. But I guess I still think of McCreery as the 17-year-old who won American Idol instead of the 24-year-old in love.

Yet there he was on Saturday (June 16) in North Carolina, with his longtime girlfriend Gabi Dugal, trading vows in front of their childhood pastor and then dancing their first dance to Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” And then sharing Cajun dishes, steak, pasta and wedding pies with 200 of their guests during their rustic-themed mountain wedding, according to People.

“We’ve been dating six years and have known each other our whole lives. That kind of story doesn’t happen too often nowadays,” McCreery told People, adding that the new Mrs. McCreery supports his dreams, and that he supports hers: she is a pediatric cardiac nurse at Duke University Hospital.

The two are headed to Tahiti for their honeymoon — “The one thing she really wanted was an over-water bungalow” — before returning home to officially move in together as husband and wife. Then on July 4, McCreery will hit the road for a summer full of tour stops from Utah to Connecticut.